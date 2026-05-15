Lady Cougars rout Spartans, 17-0

The PCHS Lady Cougars played their final home game of the regular season this afternoon against the visiting Salem Spartans. The Cougars played well on both offense and defense winning 17-0.

On offense the Cougars hit the ball hard and often collecting 15 hits over 5 innings! Victoria Hale had 3 hits, a single a double and a grand slam home run, driving in four runs. Her home run was her 10th of the season tying the school record! Jasmine Dalton had two hits a double and a home run driving in four runs. Janine’s home run was the first of this freshman’s promising varsity career. Shelby Dobbins, Sophia Hall, Emma Nester, and Ava Souder all collected two hits. Autum Chandler and Addison Dean had one hit each. All together the Lady Cougars earned a total of 15 hits and 17 runs. A very productive afternoon!

The Lady Cougars played rock solid defense and committed no errors. Autum Chandler had 2 chances in right field and took care of business! Yeah Dalton had a chance at second base and Victoria Hale had 2 chances at short stop and made the plays flawlessly.

Sophia Hale was dialed in in the circle. She pitched the entire five inning game. Sophia threw a total of 68 pitches of which 47 were strikes. She allowed one hit and walked one while striking out 8.

It was a very strong performance by the Lady Cougars to close the regular season at home. We will end the regular season at Patrick Henry on Tuesday afternoon.