Lady Cougars shut out Pats, 13-0

The Lady Cougars softball team traveled to Patrick Henry High School to face the Lady Patriots for both teams final game of the regular season. The Lady Cougars earned the victory 13-0 in five innings.

The last time these teams met, the Cougars starting pitcher, Sophia Hall, pitched a perfect game! This afternoon she allowed only one hit, a single to the Patriot first baseman, Dalia Downing. Hall did not walk anyone of the 16 total batters she faced. Sophia was dialed in as she only needed a total of 50 pitches of which 37 were strikes and 13 were balls.

On the offensive side the Cougars were led by Addison Puckett who drove in four runs on two hits. Puckett collected a home run and a double. Addison Dean went 3 for 3 with 3 singles. Carley Hight and Emma Nester earned two hits each. Victoria Hale stroked a single extending her hitting streak to 21 consecutive games!

The Cougars defense was spot on and did not commit an error. Emma Nester had 6 chances at second base and made all 6 plays! Dean, Hale, Nester Puckett and Sargent all made plays keeping the Patriots off of the base paths.

Excellent pitching, solid fielding and strong hitting provided the Cougars with a big win in their final regular season game! The Cougars next game is Thursday evening at 6 at Christiansburg!