Lavonne C. “Bonnie” Spivey, age 89 of Pulaski passed away Thursday April 23, 2026 at her home. Born April 23, 1937 in Galax, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Abel Benjamin Carico & Pauline Haga Carico. She was also preceded in death by her husband David Keith Spivey.

She received a certificate of secretarial science at West Virginia Business College in Bluefield, West Virginia and worked in that capacity several places before retiring from C&P Telephone Company as a technical clerk.

Bonnie was a longstanding member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski.

She is survived by her

Children – David Allen (Linda) Spivey, Melanie (Russell) Turner, Sue E. Spivey

Grandchildren – Mike Turner, Dustin Turner, Ellen Spivey

Great Grandchildren – Diego Turner, Sutton Turner

Graveside memorial services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, May 1, 2026 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with Rev. Graham Mitchell and Ernie Wallace officiating.

To sign Bonnie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.