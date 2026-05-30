Law enforcement still on hunt for Michael Puckett
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is surging local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to locate and capture Michael Timothy Puckett (pictured). Additional resources from the FBI, US Marshals, ATF, along with multiple local agencies continue to assist the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at Puckett’s home on Fancy Gap Highway on Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. When they arrived and made contact, authorities said Puckett opened fire, shooting both deputies, killing one deputy and injuring the second. He then fled the scene.
We are asking the public to check surveillance video or trail/hunting camera images to assist in real-time tracking of the fugitive. We also ask home and business owners to lock your vehicles, close your garage doors, lock up your sheds and do not leave anything outside Puckett could use to assist him to elude capture. Call 911 if you see Puckett.