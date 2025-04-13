Lee Mason Thomas died on Friday, April 11, 2025. Born on August 5, 1970, Lee was a lifelong resident of Pulaski, Virginia, and was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Judge William F. Thomas, Jr. and Gertrude Davis Thomas. Lee leaves behind his church family at First United Methodist Church Pulaski, as well as a number of cousins, and many friends.

Lee loved watching television, particularly the weather, old sitcoms and game shows, but especially the Lawrence Welk Show with his father. He also enjoyed drives, going out to eat, attending shows at the Wohlfahrt Theater, and attending Pulaski River Turtles baseball games.

A very special thank you to his wonderful caregivers, Michelle Atsatt and Kathleen Mustian, who provided extraordinary love and compassionate care to Lee following the passing of his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski with the Reverend Dr. Josh Kilbourne officiating. Visitation will be at the Church one hour before the service. Interment will be with his parents at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700