The American Legion, Harvey-Howe-Carper Post 30 will meet on Thursday, February 1, 6pm at the VFW Post Home on 102 Watts St. in Radford. If Radford City Public Schools are closed on Thursday or Friday of this week due to weather, the meeting will be cancelled. For further information, please call 540-250-2283 or 540-239-9864.

