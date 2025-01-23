Legislation to freeze Appalachian Power utility rate increases and provide strong citizen input receives bipartisan support

Richmond, VA January 23, 2025 – Legislation to freeze utility rate increase requests from Appalachian Power Company for two years and add citizen recommendations in the State Corporation Commission decision making process has attracted support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. HB 2665 has been assigned to the House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and it is anticipated to have a full hearing in the coming days ahead. Delegate Will Morefield (R-Tazewell), who introduced HB 2665, commented, “Citizens should have a stronger voice in the approval of the rate increases by the SCC and should have greater participation in the decision-making process. They are the ones who make the tough decision to either pay their electric bill or buy food.” Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), Chief Co-Patron of HB 2665, said, “No one in our Commonwealth should be subject to outrageous rate hikes. Appalachian Power’s profit margin is immorally high, stuffing their pockets with Virginian’s hard-earned dollars. It is past time that we cap the amount they can charge for use of a necessary utility.” Senator Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell), Chief Co-Patron from the Senate, commented, “Appalachian Power Company’s rates are some of the highest in the Commonwealth. The General Assembly and our Southwest Delegation have heard the cries of Southwest Virginians and are looking at many options to bring some relief to monthly power bills. I applaud Delegate Morefield for his approach to this important issue.” Co-Patron Delegate Jason Ballard (R-Giles) stated, “Residents of the 42nd House District are struggling to make ends meet, and ever-rising utility bills are preventing them from getting ahead. Many are faced with the dilemma of paying their electric bill or putting food on the table. I have heard dozens of stories from my constituents over the past several weeks, and some families have monthly bills exceeding $1,000. This is not sustainable, and I am proud to partner with my colleagues from the region to tackle this issue head-on. During this pause of rate increases as prescribed by HB 2665, I am truly hopeful that the General Assembly will consider laws and policy changes that increase the supply of affordable and reliable electricity in the Commonwealth.” Co-Patron Delegate Chris Obenshain (R-Montgomery) said, “Southwest Virginia families deserve relief from higher prices, higher taxes, and higher utility bills. They are fed up with seeing their bills go up month after month and not feeling like they have a voice. That’s why I support this legislation to freeze rates at current levels and give citizens more direct input. It’s the right thing to do for our constituents and for all families in Southwest Virginia.” Co-Patron Delegate Eric Phillips (R-Henry) said, “Energy generation costs have a lot of challenges in Virginia’s regulatory environment, but our communities can’t sustain the ever-increasing rates approved by the SCC. We need to delay any new rate increases and work on finding solutions to keep the lights on while also keeping our citizens from having to make difficult decisions on what essentials they are able to pay for.” Co-Patron Senator Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon) commented, “This bipartisan legislation is about putting Southwest Virginians first. The bill, combined with other legislative efforts, reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting consumers and fostering greater accountability. We will continue working with all parties and stakeholders who share our desire to reduce the rising cost of electricity and get utility companies under control.”