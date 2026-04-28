Lightning strike causes power outage at RAAP

RADFORD, Va. – Today, April 28, 2026, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a lightning strike caused a power outage at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP). This interruption to facility operations resulted in a brief, localized venting of vapor strictly contained to the site.

Two security personnel were transported for potential fume exposure and observation.

In accordance with established emergency safety procedures, all personnel immediately sheltered in place. The RFAAP emergency response team is actively managing the situation, with standby support coordinated from Pulaski County, Montgomery County, and the Virginia Hazardous Materials Response Team out of an abundance of caution.

While residents in the vicinity may have heard the installation’s shelter-in-place alarms, there is currently no danger to the surrounding off-post community.