Linda Carolyn Riggins Cox, age 80 of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the Sovah Hospital (Martinsville, VA). Born March 3, 1945 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late George & Daisy Duncan Riggins. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Joyce Brown and Brenda Bear.

Linda is survived by her

Daughter – Pamela “Pam” Hoback (Steve Saunders) – Pulaski

Son – William “Joey” Hoback (Dayna Harvey) – Roanoke

Granddaughter – Bethany (Shaun) Lowery – Pulaski

Many nieces, great nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

