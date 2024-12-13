Lois Ann Cox Adams, born May 4, 1946 in Pulaski, Va. died November 11, 2024 in Redding, Calif.

Predeceased by father, Dorse Cox; mother, Catherine Rhodes Cox Young; step-father, Stanley Young; sister, Patricia Cox Archer and niece, Kristi-Lynn Archer.

Lois is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry Adams; children, Chris Adams, Cindy Adams Davis and Ryan Adams; grandchildren, Maddy, Grace, Paige, Luke and Allie. A nephew, David Archer also survives.

Lois is remembered as a loving wife and mother and the greatest Nana ever.

Services were held in Redding.