Loretta Jean “Jeanie” Tickle Dunavant, age 87 of Dublin, passed away Monday, May 4, 2026, surrounded by her loving children. She was born May 20, 1938, in Bluewell, WV, to the late Lucille Tickle and Herman Tickle. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, T. Ray Dunavant and his parents, Stuart and Gertrude Dunavant and her brother, Herman Tickle, Jr.

Jeanie was deeply dedicated to her family, helping her mother raise her siblings throughout the 1950s. After meeting the love of her life, she embraced her role as a devoted wife and mother for almost 69 years. She embodied love, guidance and unwavering support. She could always be found at a ballfield or in a gymnasium, cheering on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanie was truly a warrior. Throughout her life, she faced many health challenges that shaped her into a woman of remarkable strength and courage. T-Ray often said that she was the toughest woman he knew, a testament to the resilience and determination she carried every day.

Jeanie spent a brief time working outside the home at Saint Alban’s Psychiatric Hospital in Radford, where she formed numerous relationships with many wonderful coworkers. In her later years, Jeanie and Ray spent many years vacationing in Florida and by the New River at their property in Draper.

Jeanie was a member of Max Creek Baptist Church.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to ACG Hospice of Pulaski for their unwavering love, care & support shown to Jeanie and her family. We are especially thankful for Candice Draper, Stacy Stull and Marsha Merritt, whose compassion meant so much during this time. Jeanie’s ability to remain at home was made possible by the extraordinary nurses and staff who were always there to answer questions and provide care at any hour. Their kindness and commitment will never be forgotten. We are forever grateful.

The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to Missy Hedge for her faithful Friday appointments with Jeanie. No matter what else the week held, Jeanie always made sure to have her done, thanks to Missy’s care and dedication. It was a small routine that brought her comfort and joy.

Jeanie is survived by her

Children – Kathy Sue Landreth (Rodney) – Little River, SC; Douglas Ray Dunavant (Robin)-Dublin; Charles Stuart Dunavant (Courtney)-Pulaski.

Grandchildren – Samantha Sutherland (Lee); Shae Caldwell (Ray); Jennifer Dalton (Darren); Jordyn Rose (Michael); Heather Dunavant; Emily Landreth; Maizy Talbert (Zach); Kari Ray Perfater (Kevin); Hunter Bailey; Payton Banks (Trey).

Great Grandchildren – James Sutherland (Emily), Brooke Wagoner (Cole), Kaci, Kylie and Kinsley Caldwell, Atleigh Dalton, Graycen Dunavant, Karson, Kyler and Kayden Perfater, Braelynn Bailey, Beau Banks, Bexley Landreth.

Brother – Douglas Tickle (Kathy)

Sisters – Ernestine Sproles and Evelyn Robinette

Sister-in-law – Mary Tickle

Brother-in-law – William Freddy Yost

Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 11, 2026, 12:30pm at Bowers Funeral Home, Pulaski with Pastor David McNeill officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30pm, Monday, May 11, 2026, before the service at the Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bobwhite Blvd, Pulaski.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s.

To sign Jeanie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.