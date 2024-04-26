Louis Gaile Davidson, age 74 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the NRV Medical Center. Born August 23, 1949 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Clarence Elmo Davidson & Faye Sharpe Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his brother Clarence Eugene Davidson, sister Kay Davidson and sisters-in-law Deborah Viars and Sherrie Kirby.

Louis was an avid fisherman, retired mail carrier for the United States Postal Service with 33 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his

Wife of 46 years – Sandra Hopkins Davidson – Pulaski

Son – Benjamin & Lora Davidson – Dublin

Grandchildren – Claire, Ruth, Hazel, Luke, Adam, Ivy, Elden

Sister – Wanda Faye Cook – Ft. Myers, FL

Nieces – Kimberly Brown, Carrianne Heikes, Heather Davidson

Nephews – Chuck Cook, Todd Viars

Brother-in-law – Robin Kirby – Pulaski

Dog – Cooper

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Monday, April 29, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Louis’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneral.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.