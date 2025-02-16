Margaret Louise Southern Albert, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Friday, February 14, 2025 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 28, 1933 in Hiwassee, she was the daughter of the late Otto Southern & Gertrude Sutphin Clark. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Albert; children’s father Joseph Covey; sister Sally Maddy and stepdaughter Vanessa Albert.

Margaret is survived by her

Children – Ricky Covey & wife, Sherry – Pulaski, Debra Craig & husband, Bobby – Pulaski

Stepchildren – Dexter Albert, Kenneth Eugene Albert, Jr.

Grandchildren – Kayla Williams, Brittany Dawson, Aron Hardee

Numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren

Great Grandson – Carter Williams

Sister – Rebecca Southern Graham & husband, Lee – Hartsville, SC

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, February 21, 2025 at the Max Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends between 4:00-6:00 PM – Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the Max Creek Baptist Church.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.