Lyom Rodrigo De Moraes, age 36, of Pulaski, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025. He was born in Brazil on December 13, 1988, to Hosana Fatima De Moraes and Joaquim Alves De Moraes.

From the very beginning, Lyom’s life was filled with adventure, determination, and an undeniable love for the land. He was born in Jandaia do Sul, where he spent his early years before moving with his family to São João do Ivaí at the age of five. It was there that his younger brothers were born, and his deep sense of family began to take root.

At just 13 years old, Lyom bravely left home to pursue his passion for agriculture at Colégio Agrícola, where he not only lived and studied but thrived. His dedication and achievements earned him the incredible opportunity to come to America at the age of 16—a decision that would shape the rest of his life.

Lyom began his agricultural career in Wisconsin, waking before dawn each day to care for dairy cows. With tireless work ethic and an unshakable spirit, he completed his technical program in agriculture, setting the foundation for a lifelong love of farming. After graduating, he moved to Florida, where he was soon joined by his mother and brothers. There, he also met Stephanie Garcia, and together they welcomed his beloved daughter, Laura Lynn De Moraes, who became the light of his life.

Longing for the close-knit farming culture he had cherished in Wisconsin, Lyom moved to Virginia in 2011. A year later, fate led him to his life partner, Brian Bays, with whom he built a beautiful life on their farm in Moneta. As always, family remained at the heart of everything he did, and before long, his loved ones followed him to Virginia, keeping their bond strong.

In 2018, Lyom and Brian purchased their dream farm in the Shiloh community of Pulaski. There, his passion for farming flourished, surrounded by the animals he adored—especially his beloved French bulldogs. Lyom had a rare gift for making lifelong friendships everywhere he went, leaving a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of knowing him. His warm heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering kindness made him not only a beloved son, brother, father, and partner but also a cherished friend to so many.

Lyom is survived by his parents, Hosana Fatima De Moraes and Joaquim Alves De Moraes; his brothers, Lucas Alves De Moraes and Luan Felipe DeMoraes; his daughter, Laura Lynn De Moraes; his partner, Brian William Bays; and his grandparents, Enio Chagas Pimenta and Maria Aparecida Pimenta, and Brunilda De Moraes.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

All funeral services and burial will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700