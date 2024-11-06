Marfesa Clark, 74, of Pulaski County, passed away Monday, November 4, 2024. She spent her life being a devoted mother, wife, friend, and coworker. She cherished her family and friends and lived a life of service and kindness to her family and community. She was the oldest of three children born to Florence and Harry Nester Sr. Born in Bluefield, she grew up in Wythe County, lived in Dublin, and spent most of her adult life living in Shiloh.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard, sons Brian and Brice, daughters-in-law Amber and Kristen, grandchildren Andrew, Landon, & Ethan, siblings Denise Russell and Harry Nester Jr., brother-in-law C.W. Russell, sister-in-law Sheron Nester, niece April Lovern, and nephews Philip Russell, Harry T. Nester III, John Nester, and Will Nester.

Visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and a service will be held at Norris on Friday, November 8 at 2:00.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue, is finalizing all arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com