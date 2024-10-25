Marilyn Kay McDaniel Caske, age 79 of Pulaski, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. She was born on April 14, 1945, in Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Mary Catherine Shawver and the late Lorenzo Gerard McDaniel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Frank Caske, her brother Fred McDaniel, and a grandson, Bradley (Christina) Thomas.

She is survived by her children: Shelly (Stan) Thomas-Moran of Pulaski, Karen (David) Thornhill of Texas, Scott Caske of Florida, and Tim (Cindy) Caske of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Edward Thomas, Jr., Heather Thomas, and Kierstin (Bryan) Collins, Kayla (Win) Cowden: great grandchildren: Brianna Thomas, Brody Thomas, James Belcher, IV, and Lee Collins, in addition to a large extended family of nieces and nephews, and their families.

Per Mrs. McDaniel’s request, she will be cremated and there will be no service.

