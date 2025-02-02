Mark Justin Williams, age 63 of Pulaski, died Thursday evening, January 30, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Mark was born on November 3, 1961 in Great Lakes, IL, and was the son of the late Iris Dawn Williams and the late Jerry Lou Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers:

Dusty Williams, Gary Williams, and Michael Williams.

He is survived by his wife: Belinda Akers Williams of Pulaski: two sons: Isaiah Justin Williams of Pulaski, and Joshua Michael Williams of Pulaski: Father and mother-in-law: Pastor Dale and Fay Akers of Barren Springs: Sisters: Donna (Timothy) Smith of Pulaski, Sandra (Barry) Songer of Pulaski: brother: Joel Williams of Pulaski: two sisters-in-law: Verona Dalton of Barren Springs, and Norma Howard of Wytheville. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle

Funeral Home, with Pastor Dale Akers officiating. Pallbearers will be Isaiah Williams, Joshua Williams, Matthew Songer, Samuel Songer, Barry Songer, Timothy Smith, Justin Nixon. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

