Markeatter Caroline Houck Cecil, age 90 of Draper passed peacefully Thursday, February 15, 2024. Born January 31, 1934 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Houck & Mabel Williams Houck Herndon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Garland Cecil, brothers, June Houck, Randy Herndon, sisters, Betty Herndon, Pat Herndon Witt, and stepfather, Muncie Herndon.

She is survived by her

Children – Barry (Patti) Cecil – Lexington, KY, Karen Cecil – Claytor Lake, VA, Cheryl (Ron) Matthews – Draper, VA

Grandchildren – Erin (Todd) Hensley, Laura (Jimmer) Murray – Lexington, KY

Great Grandchildren – Wesley Hensley, Mollie Hensley, Natalie Hensley, Sadie Murray, Leo Murray

Brother – Gary (Doni) Herndon – Lebanon, VA

Sister-in-law – Louise Herndon – Lebanon, VA

Brother-in-law – Mark Witt – Pulaski, VA

The family celebrated and remembered Markeatter’s life with a private family service, Saturday February 17, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family @ www.bowerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank our precious sister Cheryl for the loving care she gave mom for 18 years.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.