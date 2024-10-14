Martha Peterson Ward, age 84 of Dublin passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born July 30, 1940 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Fred & Margeurite Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her son John Ashley Bassett, brother Bill Peterson and sisters Doris Burnette and Ann Chrisman.

Martha is survived by her

Husband – Charles Ward – Dublin

Son & Daughter-in-law – Joe & Cathey Bassett – Blacksburg

Stepchildren – Billy Ward & Sheila Shipley, Mark (Ethel) Ward

Grandchildren – Riley Bassett – Blacksburg, Brooklyn Martin – Hardy, VA

Step Grandchildren – Will, Sarah, Emily, Landon and Rachel

Great Granddaughter – Charlie

Sister – Louise Osborne – Dublin

Nephew – E.R. Dickerson – Pulaski

Many family and friends

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, October 18, 2024 at the Dublin Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dublin Baptist Church or your favorite local charity in Martha’s honor. Thank You!

To sign Martha’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.