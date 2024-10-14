Martha Peterson Ward
Martha Peterson Ward, age 84 of Dublin passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born July 30, 1940 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Fred & Margeurite Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her son John Ashley Bassett, brother Bill Peterson and sisters Doris Burnette and Ann Chrisman.
Martha is survived by her
Husband – Charles Ward – Dublin
Son & Daughter-in-law – Joe & Cathey Bassett – Blacksburg
Stepchildren – Billy Ward & Sheila Shipley, Mark (Ethel) Ward
Grandchildren – Riley Bassett – Blacksburg, Brooklyn Martin – Hardy, VA
Step Grandchildren – Will, Sarah, Emily, Landon and Rachel
Great Granddaughter – Charlie
Sister– Louise Osborne – Dublin
Nephew – E.R. Dickerson – Pulaski
Many family and friends
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, October 18, 2024 at the Dublin Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dublin Baptist Church or your favorite local charity in Martha’s honor. Thank You!
To sign Martha’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.