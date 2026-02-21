Mary Elaine “Peachie” Rakes Whitlock, age 61 of Barren Spring, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 19, 2026 at her home. Born October 24, 1964 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Grahams Rakes & Mary Elizabeth Taylor Rakes. She was also preceded in death by her husband David Whitlock; brothers Ricky Rakes, Tony “Ducy” Rakes and sisters Dinah Hancock, Joanna Niece.

Peachie is survived by her

Daughter – Jaciey Dalton

Partner – Brian Kornatowski

Brother – Ronnie Graham (Kathy) Rakes – Barren Springs

Sister – Judy Dehart-Moore – Dublin

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Larry Bralley officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.