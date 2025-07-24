January 14, 1947

July 24, 2025

Mary Henley Carper, 78, of Shawsville, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 24, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Dona Viers Henley; and her beloved husband, John Frederick Carper.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory (Kelly) Carper, and David (Materina) Carper; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon (Troy) Martin, and Kristl (Barney) Carper; grandchildren, Holly Carper, Max Carper, Jakob Martin, Jaece Martin, Luna Martin, and Mia Martin; sisters, Sylvia Harris and Shelby Wingo; and many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lanny Belcher officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Carper family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com