Mary Lou Elkins Morris passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at her home. She was born in Lee County, Jonesville, Virginia to the late Samuel James and Maggie Jane Allen Elkins on April 10, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James William Morris and an infant sister, Gladys, and her only brother Ronald Odell Elkins. She graduated from Jonesville High School and came to Pulaski for nursing school in 1948. She married James Morris on March 4, 1950, and they lived their lives together with their family on Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski, Virginia She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was one of the oldest members and served in many different offices and committees. She loved God, church, and her family dearly

She was an avid gardener and loved sharing her bounty from her garden with her family, friends, and neighbors. She also enjoyed quilting and crocheting.

She is survived by daughters and their spouses, Elaine and Jim Burns of Richmond, and Alice and Gary Grubb of Wytheville. Also surviving are her four granddaughters. Christi and Brandon Wilson, Ashley and Jonathan Connell, Jamie Leanne Grubb and Katelyn and Daniel Reece. Eight great-grandchildren also survive, Caleb, Sam, Stella, Ella Grace, Layla, Evan, Ava and Ila. She is also survived by many lifelong friends and neighbors and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday February 12, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Norris Funeral Home (Formerly Stevens Funeral Home) at 815 Randolph Ave, Pulaski. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Per family request, there will be no committal service following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou requested donations to a charity of your choice, The American Cancer Society, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.