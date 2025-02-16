Mary Ruth Dalton Phillips Elkins, age 93 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, Virginia.

Born December 23, 1931 in Newbern, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Alfred Dalton & Macy Ellen Horton Dalton. She was also preceded in death by the children’s father Troy Phillips, Sr.; husband William Elkins; stepmother Mamie Dalton daughter Debra Kay Sumner; brothers Clyde, Carl, Elwin and Mowyer Dalton; sisters Ayleese Taylor, Alma Smith, Fay Hummel, Dorothy Dalton, Wilma Arnder; half brothers and sisters Charles Dalton, Frances Casey, Betty Lane and Gloria Bowman.

She is survived by her

Children – Rebecca Ramos – Charlottesville, VA, Troy Howard Phillips, Jr. – Barren Springs, Dennis Ray Phillips – Spencer, VA, Jeffrey Wayne (Becky Leigh) Phillips – Folks Run, VA, Mark Anthony (Aimee) Phillips – Dublin, Julia Ann Billings and Tony – Fries, VA

14 Grandchildren 24 Great Grandchildren 9 Great Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Reva Pierce – Claudville, VA, Connie Lamb – Alabama, Christine Abbott – Mt. Airy

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. View UMC Cemetery (Dublin).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

