Media taps Clemson to win ACC football crown; Tech 11th, UVa 14th

Photo by Allie Lawhon via theACC.com

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney with a fist pump at 2024 ACC Championship Game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Defending ACC Champion Clemson has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference football title, following a vote of more than 180 media members credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tigers are coming off a strong 2024 campaign in which they posted a 10–4 overall record, went 7–1 in conference play, and captured the ACC Championship title. Clemson also made its seventh College Football Playoff appearance and finished the season ranked No. 11 in the final AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll.

In the media voting, Clemson was picked to repeat as ACC Champion on 167 ballots.

Miami received seven first-place votes, followed by Florida State with four, while SMU and Georgia Tech each garnered two. Virginia Tech received one first-place vote.

Clemson led all teams with 3,083 points, while Miami (2,679) and SMU (2,612) were second and third, respectively. Georgia Tech (2,397) was picked fourth, while Louisville (2,370) came in fifth.

Duke (1,973) was picked to finish sixth in the preseason predictions, ahead of Florida State (1,920) in seventh, North Carolina (1,611) in eighth, Pitt (1,571) in ninth, NC State (1,505) in 10th, Virginia Tech (1,412) in 11th and Syracuse (1,381) in 12th.

Rounding out the preseason poll were Boston College (953) in 13th, Virginia (871) in 14th, California (659) in 15th, Wake Forest (576) in 16th and Stanford (426) in 17th.

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, December 6, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets and premium seating options are on sale now through both Ticketmaster and theACC.com.

2025 ACC Football Predicted Order of Finish (Media Vote)

Rank Team Points 1. Clemson (167) 3083 2. Miami (7) 2679 3. SMU (2) 2612 4. Georgia Tech (2) 2397 5. Louisville 2370 6. Duke 1973 7. Florida State (4) 1920 8. North Carolina 1611 9. Pitt 1571 10. NC State 1505 11. Virginia Tech (1) 1412 12. Syracuse 1381 13. Boston College 953 14. Virginia 871 15. California 659 16. Wake Forest 576 17. Stanford 426

First-place votes in parentheses

183 media voters