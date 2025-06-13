December 7, 1971

June 12, 2025

Michael Curtis Fricker, 53, passed away peacefully at home and was welcomed into his eternal home in heaven on Thursday, June 12, 2025, after a courageous 13-month battle with brain cancer.

Michael was a dedicated employee of Volvo Trucks for 23 years, where he made significant contributions as part of the engineering department, earning two patents for his innovations. Before his civilian career, he honorably served his country as an Army Ranger, Sharpshooter, and medic, later continuing his service in the Army Reserves.

An avid golfer, Michael found joy and relaxation on the greens. He was also a passionate sports fan who loved cheering on his favorite teams. But one of his greatest joys was riding his motorcycle, especially alongside his beloved wife and close friends.

Michael faced his illness with unwavering grace, strength, and faith, inspiring all who knew him with his resilience and determination. His courage throughout his battle was a testament to the depth of his character and spirit.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and perseverance. His life and testimony continue to tell a powerful story of God’s sovereign and unconditional love—a story that will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Edward Fricker; and step father, Doug Swecker.

Survivors include his wife, Shari H. Fricker; daughters, Emily R. Fricker and Anna J. Fricker; mother, Carolyn S. Swecker; brothers, William E. Fricker (Marlene), Robbie A. Horsley, and Douglas E. Fricker (Pamela); sisters, Christina S. Lowe (Joey), Holly S. Duncan (Daniel), and Teri D. Horsley; several nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Carol Hodge; brother-in-law, William Travis Hodge (Shannon); and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Pulaski Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Cancer Society.

The Fricker family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com