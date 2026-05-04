Elizabeth Dalton Largen, age 88 of Dublin passed away Monday morning May 4, 2026 at the Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility in Fairlawn. Born June 26, 1937 in Dublin, she was the daughter of the late Foster Virgil Dalton & Annabelle Owens Dalton. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Wesley “Bill” Largen, Sr. and brother Roger Lee Dalton.

Elizabeth worked for the Virginia Farm Bureau for over 27 years.

She is survived by her

Children – Wes (Mary Ann) Largen – Dublin, Charleen (Jerry) Danner – Dublin

Grandchildren – Scott Largen, Dylan Danner, Evan Danner

Great Grandson – James Dove

Brothers – Robert (Ernestine) Dalton – Wytheville, Alvin Dalton – Dublin

Sister-in-law – Peggy Dalton

Many wonderful nieces, nephews and special friends

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM – Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at the Mountain View U.M.C. on Wilderness Road, Dublin with Pastor Jan Angle officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Mt. View United Methodist Church.

To sign Elizabeth’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.