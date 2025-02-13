Mildred Florence Taylor Trail, age 89 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, February 6, 2025 at her home with her family. Born July 14, 1935 in Draper, Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Lacey Taylor & Alma Rigney Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband Curtis Hoover Trail (2006), grandson Timothy Scott Tabor, brothers Glen, George, Robert, Ralph, Jerry Taylor, her sister Kay Huff and son-in-law Russell Wayne Caldwell.

Mildred is survived by her

Daughters – Debbie (Art) Bailey – Christiansburg, Connie (Bo) Garland – Max Meadows, Dana Caldwell – Covington

5 Grandchildren 6 Great Grandchildren 8 Great Great Grandchildren

Mom’s little ray of Sunshine – Kennedy Crockett

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment followed at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

