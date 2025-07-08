Musicfest in the Park Returns to Randolph Park with The Antecedents – Saturday, July 19
Pulaski County, VA – Pulaski County Parks & Recreation invites the community to make a day of it at Randolph Park on Saturday, July 19, with a full schedule of family fun, food, and live entertainment, culminating in a free concert by The Antecedents.
Start your day at the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, which will offer a restricted adult lap swim hour from 9:30 to 10:30 AM for guests aged 18 and older. General admission for all ages begins at 11:00 AM, with the waterpark open until 7:00 PM. With slides, splash zones, and shaded seating areas, the waterpark is the perfect way to cool off and enjoy summer in Pulaski County. After a fun-filled day in the water, simply walk across the park to the concert lawn at the baseball field for an evening of music and entertainment.
Musicfest in the Park – Featuring The Antecedents Date: Saturday, July 19
Location: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin, VA
Gates Open: 6:00 PM
Concert Begins: 6:30 PM
Admission: Free and open to all ages
Evening Highlights Include:
- Live Music: A high-energy performance by The Antecedents
· Food Trucks:
- The American Dream – Classic American eats
- Copper Dog – Handcrafted sandwiches on homemade bread
- Sunset Slush – Italian ice
- Squeeze Um, Shake Um – Fresh-squeezed lemonade
- The Ice Cream King
- Mountain2Island Concessions
- Beer and Wine Garden: Sponsored by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, featuring draft beer for guests 21 and over (valid ID required) and local wine selections from Iron Heart Winery
- Kid-Friendly Activities: Free inflatables provided by Dave’s Moonwalks including obstacle course, slide, and bounce house!
What to Bring: Lawn chairs or blankets for seating
Note: Outside food or drinks are not permitted
Whether you plan to swim, relax, dine, or dance, Randolph Park is the place to be all day long on Saturday, July 19. Come enjoy a piece of all Pulaski County has to offer in one convenient and beautiful location.
For more information, follow us on Facebook at Pulaski County, VA Parks and Rec or call 540- 674-1513.