NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Coca-Cola 600
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, May 24
The Time: 6 p.m. ET
The Purse: $13,855,363
TV: Prime Video, 5 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 600 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300),
Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Next Race: Charbroil 300
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, May 23
The Time: 5 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,653,590
TV: CW, 4 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: NC Education Lottery 200
The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, May 22
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $789,700
TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)