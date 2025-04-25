No Deadline at the Virginia DMV, Just Your Timeline for a REAL ID

REAL IDs Available Year-Round at all Full-Service DMV Location

RICHMOND – At the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), there’s no “last day” to get a REAL ID—just plenty of good days to apply—because DMV is issuing REAL IDs year-round. The key is for customers to have a REAL ID before their next domestic flight or visit to a secure federal facility.

May 7, 2025 is the day the federal government has designated to begin enforcing REAL ID, meaning a REAL ID will be required if you use a state-issued ID to board domestic flights or enter secure federal buildings. Other forms of identification, such as a U.S. passport will also be accepted. However, REAL IDs are issued every day at the DMV’s 76 customer service centers across the Commonwealth, offering Virginians the flexibility to apply when the timing works best for them.

To avoid last-minute stress, DMV encourages customers to plan ahead. Flying in September? Schedule an appointment for July. Traveling soon? It’s a smart move to start the process today.

Getting a REAL ID is simple:

In Virginia, REAL ID is optional — but it’s a convenient choice for those who travel often or need to access secure federal facilities. Virginia REAL IDs are easy to spot: just look for the star in the top right corner of the driver’s license or ID card.

A REAL ID costs a one-time $10 fee, in addition to the standard cost of a driver’s license or ID. Customers whose names have changed should bring documentation—such as a marriage certificate—to verify the change.

The Virginia DMV is ready when customers are. With REAL IDs available year-round, there’s never a wrong time to get one.

For more information about REAL ID, please visit dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/real-id