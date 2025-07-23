Norman Grayden Lineburg, 89, of Radford, Virginia, died on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Norman grew up in Winchester, Virginia, and graduated from John Handley High School in 1954. He was later inducted into the school’s Hunter Maddox Hall of Fame. He attended Shepherd College, where he played four years of football and served as team captain of the 1958 Shepherd College Rams. He later earned a Master’s Degree in English from the University of Virginia in 1962.

Coach Lineburg began his teaching and coaching career in 1959 at Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, Virginia. His first head football coaching position was at William Byrd High School in 1960, where he met the love of his life, Joann Young. They married on July 30, 1965, and shared 59 years of marriage. Coach later taught at Fieldale-Collinsville High School in Henry County, Virginia, serving as head football and track coach from 1964-1969.

In 1970, Coach Norman Lineburg became the head football and track coach at Radford High School, where he led the Bobcats for 38 years, from 1970 to 2007. He became one of the winningest coaches in Virginia High School League history and was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in 1997. Under his leadership, the Bobcats won two football state championships and four state championships in track.

Coach Lineburg didn’t just love football—he loved life. As Athletic Director and with his son Wayne by his side, he’d shag deep fly balls behind his back from 350 feet out or scoop low grounders between his legs like a teenager. Before football practice each day, he’d challenge players or coaches to one-handed catch contests—and almost always won.

He loved his home, even as it became a ramshackle mess by the end of his life. It was filled with photos, plaques, scrapbooks, and memories—a shrine to the man he was: father, grandfather, coach. He took pride in his service to the U.S. Army, wearing his green Army jacket around the house for years and doing push-ups in abundance until age finally caught up to him.

Norman was the proud father of four boys: Robert Grayden (Katherine Jackson), of Radford; Mark Young, of Lynchburg; Paul Norman (Crystal), of Vinton; and Wayne Everett (Tracey), of Houston, TX. He was “Paps” to seven beloved grandchildren: Maggie Lineburg Crow (Bennett Crow), Robert Charles (Neely Wilson), Heidi Joann, daughters and son of Mark; Lucy Olivia and Morgan Leanna, daughters of Paul and Crystal; and Addyson Michelle and Alexis May, daughters of Wayne and Tracey; and Adeline and Charlotte, daughters of Katherine Jackson. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Eva Louise Crow, daughter of Maggie and Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Joann Young Lineburg; his parents, Hershel and Lucille Lineburg, and by two brothers, Glenn Everett Lineburg and Wayne Zirkle Lineburg. He is also survived by the children of his brother Wayne: Kim Lineburg Black (Steve) of Winchester, Kristi Lineburg Rowsell (John) of New Buffalo, Michigan, Kathy Lineburg of Stephens City; and survived by his brother Glenn’s wife Lucy (Appleton, Wisconsin) and child Melanie Gould (Matt) Fort Collins, Colorado. He had two special nephews Michael Kent Young (Margaret) Blacksburg, Va., and David Hamilton Young (Amy) Daleville, Va.

Norman was a generous man, known for giving freely to others—gifts to strangers, support for those in need, kindness to everyone he met.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who cared for him with such tenderness and dignity. We are especially thankful for the many friends whose love and companionship enriched his life and surrounded him with comfort during his illness. A special thanks as well to Central United Methodist Church, his spiritual home since 1970, for their enduring support and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Norman G. Lineburg Scholarship, established in 2007 and awarded annually to a senior student-athlete at Radford High School who exemplifies sportsmanship and character. Coach Lineburg personally presented the award each year, and the family is committed to ensuring the scholarship continues in perpetuity. Contributions may be sent to: Radford High School Foundation Inc, P.O. Box 2823, Radford, Va. 24143 and please memo for the Norman Lineburg Memorial Fund.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 1, 2025, in the Dedmon Center at Radford University. A celebration of Coach’s life will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Bobcat Black and Gold.

The Lineburg family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com