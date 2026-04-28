NRCC Announces Summer Short-Term Workforce Courses

New River Community College (NRCC) is offering a range of short-term workforce development courses this summer designed to help individuals gain in-demand skills, advance their careers, or explore new opportunities in growing industries.

These short-term training programs provide flexible scheduling options, including evening, weekend, and online formats that make them ideal for working adults and those looking to quickly enter the workforce.

Summer 2026 Workforce Development Course Offerings:

EKG Technician

May 26 – June 18 | Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Online instruction with in-person skills lab

May 26 – June 18 | Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Online instruction with in-person skills lab Welding – Flux-Cored Arc Welding (FCAW)

May 26 – June 5 | Schedule varies | 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

May 26 – June 5 | Schedule varies | 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Project Management Professional (PMP)

May 27 – August 3 | Mondays & Wednesdays | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Online

May 27 – August 3 | Mondays & Wednesdays | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Online Solar Installation Technician

June 1 – June 6 | Friday & Saturday | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 1 – June 6 | Friday & Saturday | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Plumbing/ Core Craft

June 2 – June 18 & July 7 – August 22

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:30 p.m.– 9:30 p.m.

Three Saturdays | 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon

June 2 – June 18 & July 7 – August 22 Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:30 p.m.– 9:30 p.m. Three Saturdays | 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon Heavy Equipment Operator (HEO)/ Core Craft

June 2 – June 18 & July 7 – August 22

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:30 p.m.– 9:30 p.m.

Three Saturdays | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

NRCC’s workforce development programs emphasize practical, job-ready skills in fields such as healthcare, skilled trades, energy, and business. Many courses can be completed in just a few weeks, allowing participants to quickly apply their new knowledge in the workplace.

Registration is now open, and space may be limited in select programs.

To register for classes, contact the Workforce Development Office by phone at (540)674-3616 or email wfdtraining@nr.edu. For more information, visit NRCC Workforce Development online at www.nr.edu/workforce.