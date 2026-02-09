NRCC Concert Series presents The Brothers Young and New Grass Edition

The music of The Brothers Young and New Grass Edition will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Brothers Young are bringing fresh energy to traditional bluegrass. Out of Roanoke County, Ayden and Blane lead the band with hard-driving banjo, mandolin, and harmony vocals and are joined by Austin Myers and Steve Farmer. They are carving their own path while honoring the roots.

The members of New Grass Edition are all former members of other bluegrass bands who love traditional bluegrass. Band members performing at the show are Dewey Long on the fiddle, Jackie Dunevant on the banjo, Jack Wells on guitar, Frank Graham on mandolin, and Mary Warren on bass.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; Dr. and Mrs. Bruce Brown, Christiansburg; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; NRCC Bookstore, Dublin; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.