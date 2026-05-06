NRCC to offer several short-term welding courses May-Dec.

NRCC welding student at work. (NRCC photo)

Registration is now open for several upcoming short-term training programs at New River Community College that include Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW), Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW).

These welding programs are non-credit, and students may enroll in the welding classes together or individually.

Students in the FCAW course will learn methods and introductory print reading for welding. FCAW processes allow for high quality welds, versatility, and out-of-position welding capability. Gage ability and horizontal/vertical welds are reviewed during this course. The FCAW process is used by manufacturers, industry, and in construction. Upon successful completion, students will have an AWS (American Welding Society) Welder Performance Qualification Test Procedure for FCAW-G.

Students in GMAW, commonly known as MIG (Metal Inert Gas), program will learn methods and introductory print reading for welding. GMAW processes are used by industry, maintenance repair, and hobbyists. Spray transfer mode, short circuit, and metal art are competencies within the course. GMAW is fast and economical and is used for welding thin-gauge metal as well as heavy plate. Credential information includes American Welding Society Qualification for GMAW Welding. Test plates are inspected by a Certified Welding Inspector (CWI).

Students in the SMAW program, commonly called “stick welding,” will learn process, methods, and introductory blueprint reading for welding. The SMAW process is used by industry for fabrication and repair. This course is for personal interest, career exploration, or to add the SMAW method/qualification skillset.

Course schedules for the upcoming sessions are:

FCAW: 5/26 – 6/5 Weeknights

SMAW: 7/27 – 8/1 Weeknights & Sat.

GMAW: 8/17 – 8/22 Weeknights & Sat.

FCAW: 12/14 – 12/19 Weeknights & Sat.

These courses are parts of NRCC’s FastForward programs, programs that provide affordable, short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development. Virginia residents may qualify for special pricing.

To register for any of these courses, visit www.nr.edu/fastforward, call (540) 674-3613, or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.