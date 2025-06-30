Patricia Ann Buckner
Patricia Ann Buckner, age 71 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025 at her home.
Born November 30, 1953 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Betty Roberts Oliver and step-father, Glen Coffey and she was also preceded in death by daughter, Christina Buckner, brother, Jerry Oliver and sister-in-law- Nora Oliver.
She retired from Pulaski Furniture with over 30 years of service.
She is survived by her
Son – Troy Buckner – Pulaski
Daughter – Jennifer Buckner – Dublin
Grandchildren – Jessica Boyer, Dustin Cox and kids, Alexander (Tara) Buckner and kids, DeeJay (Chrislynne) Buckner and Kids, Jenna (Daniel) Buckner and kids, Tyler Buckner, Grace Buckner and Madison Buckner
Sister – Norma Oliver – Pulaski
Brothers – Eddie (Jerri) Oliver – Wytheville, Mike (Virginia) Oliver – Rural Retreat, Timmy (Dawn) Oliver – Pulaski, David Oliver – Pulaski
Her very special babies
Pep, Maggie and Wiggles
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon – Saturday, July 5, 2025 at the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer (Case Knife Road, Pulaski) with Charles McPeak officiating.
Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.