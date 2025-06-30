Patricia Ann Buckner, age 71 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025 at her home.

Born November 30, 1953 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Betty Roberts Oliver and step-father, Glen Coffey and she was also preceded in death by daughter, Christina Buckner, brother, Jerry Oliver and sister-in-law- Nora Oliver.

She retired from Pulaski Furniture with over 30 years of service.

She is survived by her

Son – Troy Buckner – Pulaski

Daughter – Jennifer Buckner – Dublin

Grandchildren – Jessica Boyer, Dustin Cox and kids, Alexander (Tara) Buckner and kids, DeeJay (Chrislynne) Buckner and Kids, Jenna (Daniel) Buckner and kids, Tyler Buckner, Grace Buckner and Madison Buckner

Sister – Norma Oliver – Pulaski

Brothers – Eddie (Jerri) Oliver – Wytheville, Mike (Virginia) Oliver – Rural Retreat, Timmy (Dawn) Oliver – Pulaski, David Oliver – Pulaski

Her very special babies

Pep, Maggie and Wiggles

Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon – Saturday, July 5, 2025 at the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer (Case Knife Road, Pulaski) with Charles McPeak officiating.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.