Patricia Gwendolyn Bruce passed away on March 15, 2026 surrounded by family at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Bruce.

Survived by her children, Tony (Pamella) Bruce, Vonda Bruce, Renee Banks, Pete Banks; brothers, James Bruce and Larry Bruce; sisters, Jackie (Tyrone) Holmes and Sharon (Ricky) Harvey.

The funeral service will be held Monday, March 23 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 220 Magazine Street, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11:00AM prior to the service.