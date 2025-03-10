August 29, 1942 – March 7, 2025

Patsy Elaine Henderson Smith, 82, passed away on March 7, 2025, while a patient at Pender Memorial Hospital. Born and raised in Pulaski, Virginia, Patsy was the daughter of the late Sherman Bruce Henderson and Kitty Sue Gregory Henderson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Merlyn Kay Henderson Cupka.

Patsy dedicated 32 years to the Pulaski County School System as a cafeteria manager, where she found great joy in her work, cherished her coworkers, and loved being around the children. She retired in 2007 and moved to Dublin, Virginia, where she enjoyed a wonderful life near her son, Randy, his wife, Patricia, and their son, Jared. Their devotion and care allowed Patsy to maintain her independence for many years in a home that brought her a lot of joy.

In later years, Patsy moved to Hampstead, North Carolina, to live with her daughter, Sherry, and son-in-law, Mark. Being near her grandchildren, Grant, Tyler, and Brooke, as well as her great-grandchildren, Grace and Delaney, meant she was able to spend precious time with them, enjoying their frequent visits and the joy they brought into her life. When she moved to Hampstead, she brought with her a beloved cat, JoJo, and spent her days reading, sitting on the porch, and watching the wildlife—birds, squirrels, deer, geese, and foxes—that visited the yard.

Patsy was a longtime member of the Radford Church of Christ and found great comfort in the love and support of her church family. When she could no longer attend in person, she enjoyed worship services streamed online by Pine Valley Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Patricia Smith of Dublin, VA, and their son, Jared; her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Mark Andrews of Hampstead, NC, and their children, Grant Andrews of Hampstead and Tyler and Brooke Andrews of Hampstead, along with their two daughters, Grace Adalynn Andrews and Delaney Faye Andrews. She is also survived by some very special cousins including Sam Gregory of Dublin, and several nieces and nephews, including Chuck Smith of Pulaski, and Eddie and Melody Smith of Pulaski, as well as her brother-in-law, David Cupka of Charleston, SC.

A private family celebration of life will be held this summer in Dublin, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Radford Church of Christ, 700 8th Street, Radford, VA 24141, or the Humane Society of the United States.

Patsy’s love and devotion to her family and friends will be deeply missed, and the love she shared will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.