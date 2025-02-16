Paul Henry Gallimore
Paul Henry Gallimore, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. He was born January 26, 1947 in Pulaski to the late Luther & Ollie Thornton Gallimore. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
Paul is survived by his
Wife of 59 years – Phyllis Tabor Gallimore – Pulaski
Son – Michael “Mike” Gallimore – Pulaski
Brother – Richard Gallimore & wife, Betty – Pulaski
Many nieces and nephews
Family and friends are invited to visit at Paul’s home for a Celebration of Life to share stories and memories. Just give them a call first.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.