Paul Henry Gallimore, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. He was born January 26, 1947 in Pulaski to the late Luther & Ollie Thornton Gallimore. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

Paul is survived by his

Wife of 59 years – Phyllis Tabor Gallimore – Pulaski

Son – Michael “Mike” Gallimore – Pulaski

Brother – Richard Gallimore & wife, Betty – Pulaski

Many nieces and nephews

Family and friends are invited to visit at Paul’s home for a Celebration of Life to share stories and memories. Just give them a call first.

