PCHS beats Christiansburg, 3-1 for title

This evening the Lady Cougars traveled to Christiansburg to face the Blue Demons in the River Ridge Tournament! The Lady Cougars and the Lady Blue Demons are reigning co-champions of the Blue Ridge District having identical win loss records, each having 2 district losses and having split evenly in head to head competition. That gave a special meaning to this tournament between the 1 and 2 ranked teams in the district. This evening the Lady Cougars traveled to Christiansburg to face the Blue Demons in the River Ridge Tournament! The Lady Cougars and the Lady Blue Demons are reigning co-champions of the Blue Ridge District having identical win loss records, each having 2 district losses and having split evenly in head to head competition. That gave a special meaning to this tournament between the 1 and 2 ranked teams in the district.

It was a real pitching duel with no score until the bottom of the sixth inning! The Blue Demons were able to push an unearned run across the plate and took the lead 1-0. The Cougars got out of the inning with no more runs scoring!

With only 3 outs remaining the Cougars came to bat in the top of the 7th and they needed at least 1 run to stay alive. Showing incredible determination and perseverance the Cougars came storming back. The lead off batter, Shelby Dobbins, drew a walk. Carley Hight singles moving Dobbins to second and Hight on first. Ava Souder is called out on the infield fly rule. Emma Nester doubles to center field, driving in Dobbins and Hight giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead! Addison Dean singles driving Nester to third! Autum Chandler comes in to courtesy run for the catcher Dean. Jasmine Dalton reaches on an error and Emma Nester scored driving the score to 3-1. Victoria Hale and Sophia Hall fly out leaving the score at 3-1 in favor of the visiting Lady Cougars.

The Lady Cougar defense slammed the door in the bottom of the seventh. Carley Hight caught a fly ball in center field, Davis singled to center field but then Hall got Akers to softly fly out to the pitcher and Davis was doubled off at first to end the game.

For the first time in the history of the softball program the Lady Cougars are River Ridge Co-Champions and on top of that the have for the first time ever won the River Ridge Tournament! Way to go Lady Cougars! There is more softball to come as the Lady Cougars travel to Cave Spring Thursday to play to play in the Region Quarterfinals!