PCHS Sports Schedule
📅 PCHS SPORTS SCHEDULE
Week of August 4–8, 2025
Tuesday – August 5
- Golf: @ Draper Valley (Pulaski Co. vs. Carroll & Christiansburg) – 12:00 PM
Thursday – August 7
- Golf: @ George Wythe – Woodford Classic – 8:00 AM
- Fall Sports Pictures:
• Cross Country – 2:00 PM (Gym)
• Competition Cheer – 2:00 PM (Gym)
Friday – August 8
- Fall Sports Pictures:
• Golf – 4:00 PM (@ ThornSpring Golf Club)
• Sideline Cheer – 4:45 PM (@ Stadium)
• Football – 6:00 PM (@ Stadium)
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School