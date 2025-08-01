PCHS Sports Schedule

PCHS Sports Schedule📅 PCHS SPORTS SCHEDULE
Week of August 4–8, 2025

Tuesday – August 5

  • Golf: @ Draper Valley (Pulaski Co. vs. Carroll & Christiansburg) – 12:00 PM

Thursday – August 7

  • Golf: @ George Wythe – Woodford Classic – 8:00 AM
  • Fall Sports Pictures:
    • Cross Country – 2:00 PM (Gym)
    • Competition Cheer – 2:00 PM (Gym)

Friday – August 8

  • Fall Sports Pictures:
    • Golf – 4:00 PM (@ ThornSpring Golf Club)
    • Sideline Cheer – 4:45 PM (@ Stadium)
    • Football – 6:00 PM (@ Stadium)
Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School