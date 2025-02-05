June 7, 1939

February 3, 2025

Our precious Pearlie Mae Lovern, 85, of Dublin, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 3, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Rory Wendell Lovern; husband, Walter Marshall Lovern; and parents, Jack Grover and Sindie Luckado Shark.

She lived a life filled with love for others, kindness, self-sacrifice, and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She will be forever deeply missed by her daughters, Dawn and Rudy Hedge and Donna Lovern and Garry Collins; her sons, Lonnie Lovern and Cindy Burkhardt and Gary and Terri Lovern; her grandchildren, Sindie Hedge, Robby Hedge, Aaron Lovern, Clayton Lovern, Cody Lovern, Jason Frederick, Abby Lovern, Larkin Lovern, Logan Lovern, Leighton Lovern; other grandchildren and great grandchildren; a special friend that helped her for many years and meant so very much to her; a loving niece, Debra Lowery; and countless other family members and friends; and her very sweet kitty, Graycie.

The family cannot thank enough, Dr. Aaron Keller and the entire ICU unit of the 2nd floor of Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital for their professionalism and immense compassion during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 11 am with Pastor Perry Slaughter officiating. Inurnment will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Rest in peace, Pearlie. Your memory will forever be cherished.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the abundant time, care, compassion and support that Dawn Hedge provided Pearlie throughout the years as her primary caregiver, taking her where she needed to go and making sure her personal and medical needs were always met.

The Lovern family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.