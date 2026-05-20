Pioneers lose in MED tournament

The Fort Chiswell High School Varsity Baseball Team went into the Mountain Empire Baseball Tournament as the #1 seed on Monday knowing that the game with the #5 seed the Giles County Spartans would not change the Pioneers #1 seed for the Region C Tournament that will start next week and it showed as the Fort committed numerous errors, only managed to scatter six hits in the contest, and quite frankly looked like they didn’t even want to be on the field, losing 10-5.

With a game that should have been played for pride and an opportunity to win a MED Tournament Title was instead just played because it had to be played.

Brady Moore, Cooper Davis, Kam Ward, Eli Eversole, Isaac Haislip, and Spencer Moser provided the lone hits as the Pioneer dropped to 15 wins and 4 losses on the year. Moore Tallied two RBI’s hitting in the nine hole.

Miles Eppling earned the win for the Spartans as he went five and one-third innings, striking out four and surrendering six hits and five runs. Haislip took the loss for FC as the starter lasted two and two-thirds innings, surrendering three runs on two hits, striking out five and walking four. Eppling and Josiah Schlueter each notched two hits and Colton Moye drove in three runs for Giles.