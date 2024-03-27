Pulaski County meetings, closings for April

Monday, April 1, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m., (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, New River Room, Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, Radford, Virginia; 9 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Budget Work Session, EOC/IT Training Room, 89 Commerce Street S.W., Maple Shade Plaza, in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 2:30 p.m., (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Monday, April 8, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m., (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, EOC/IT Training Room, 89 Commerce Street S.W., Maple Shade Plaza, in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9:00 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, EOC/IT Training Room, 89 Commerce Street S.W., Maple Shade Plaza, in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Monday, April 15, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m., (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, EOC/IT Training Room, 89 Commerce Street S.W., Maple Shade Plaza, in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 6:00 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Zoning Appeals considers appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decisions and the interpretation of the County’s Zoning Ordinances.
Monday, April 22, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County School Board Office, 202 N. Washington Avenue, in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Open Meeting, 7 p.m.; Executive (Closed) Session, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, 5:30 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7351 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Village Oaks Plaza, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-633-5146). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.