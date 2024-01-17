Pulaski County opens warming shelter

PULASKI COUNTY, VA – With temperatures remaining well below freezing, Pulaski County Emergency Management has opened a Warming Shelter. The shelter is located at Central Gym, 143 Third St NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

The warming shelter will be available around the clock beginning at noon on Wednesday, January 17 and will remain open through Sunday, January 21 as needed. Guests planning to stay overnight are asked to check in by 8pm nightly. Pets are not allowed.

Pulaski County Emergency Manager, Brad Wright, said “The Warming Shelter provides a warm and safe environment to anyone who needs a warm place to stay. Guests can stay for a few hours to warm up and shower or overnight as needed.”

Additional details regarding the Warming Shelter can be found by contacting Pulaski County Emergency Management at 540-994-2574.

