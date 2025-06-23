Pulaski falls to Greeneville, 6-5

The Pulaski River Turtles saw their record dip to 8-8 Sunday when they fell to Greeneville, 6-5

Pulaski rallied in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5, however, they couldn’t keep Greeneville from scoring in the bottom half of the season to grab the win.

Every team in the league is off today. Tuesday, Pulaski hosts Bluefield at 7 p.m. in Calfee Park.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – GRN AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
IngeSS
 4 1 2 0 0 0 .298 .783
HaireCF
 3 1 1 1 0 0 .286 .819
McNaughtonLF
 4 0 3 1 0 0 .419 1.337
1-JordanPR
 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222 .619
Jackson, DDH
 3 0 0 0 1 2 .256 .751
Patton3B
 2 1 2 2 0 0 .304 .922
Kim, C3B
 1 0 0 0 1 0 .240 .807
AkersC
 4 0 2 2 0 0 .316 .768
HunterRF
 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 .858
Diaz1B
 2 1 0 0 0 0 .087 .337
Miller2B
 2 1 0 0 1 0 .147 .509
Totals
 28 6 11 6 3 2
1-Ran for McNaughton in the 7th.;
BATTING

2BMcNaughton (3, Barna).
TBAkers 2; Haire; Hunter; Inge 2; McNaughton 4; Patton 2.
RBIAkers 2 (9); Haire (6); McNaughton (14); Patton 2 (11).
2-out RBIMcNaughton.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outJackson, D 2; Miller.
SFHaire.
GIDPAkers.
Team RISP6-for-12.
Team LOB9.
BASERUNNING

SBDiaz (1, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); Inge (7, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); McNaughton (7, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); Jordan (12, 3rd base off Barna/Koerner).
POInge (2nd base by Brooks).
FIELDING

DP(Miller-Inge-Diaz).
Pitchers – GRN IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Beruvides
 5.0 5 2 2 3 8 0 2.57
Mattox(H, 1)
 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Lewis(H, 1)
 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.06
Mork(W, 1-0)(BS, 1)
 1.0 2 3 3 2 1 0 6.00
Totals
 7.0 7 5 5 5 10 0
WP:Mork.
Balk:Brown.
IBB:Jackson, D (by Barna); Kim, C (by Barna).
HBP:Diaz (by Brown).
Pitch timer violations:Inge (batter timer).
Pitches-strikes:Brown 44-26; Brooks 37-25; Barna 17-12; Beruvides 85-52; Mattox 10-6; Lewis 1-1; Mork 26-9.
Groundouts-flyouts:Brown 3-1; Brooks 5-1; Barna 1-0; Beruvides 3-4; Mattox 0-1; Lewis 0-0; Mork 1-0.
Batters faced:Brown 15; Brooks 11; Barna 7; Beruvides 23; Mattox 2; Lewis 1; Mork 6.
Inherited runners-scored:Brooks 1-0.
Umpires:HP: William Evans. 1B: Trey Neville.
Weather:88 degrees, Sunny.
Wind:5 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch:2:04 PM.
T:2:12.
Att:1,711.
Venue:Pioneer Park.
June 22, 2025