Pulaski falls to Greeneville, 6-5
The Pulaski River Turtles saw their record dip to 8-8 Sunday when they fell to Greeneville, 6-5
Pulaski rallied in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5, however, they couldn’t keep Greeneville from scoring in the bottom half of the season to grab the win.
Every team in the league is off today. Tuesday, Pulaski hosts Bluefield at 7 p.m. in Calfee Park.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – GRN
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
IngeSS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|.783
|
HaireCF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.819
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.419
|1.337
|
1-JordanPR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.619
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|.751
|
Patton3B
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|.922
|
Kim, C3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|.807
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|.768
|
HunterRF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.858
|
Diaz1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|.337
|
Miller2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|.509
|
Totals
|28
|6
|11
|6
|3
|2
1-Ran for McNaughton in the 7th.;
BATTING
2BMcNaughton (3, Barna).
TBAkers 2; Haire; Hunter; Inge 2; McNaughton 4; Patton 2.
RBIAkers 2 (9); Haire (6); McNaughton (14); Patton 2 (11).
2-out RBIMcNaughton.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outJackson, D 2; Miller.
SFHaire.
GIDPAkers.
Team RISP6-for-12.
Team LOB9.
BASERUNNING
SBDiaz (1, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); Inge (7, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); McNaughton (7, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); Jordan (12, 3rd base off Barna/Koerner).
POInge (2nd base by Brooks).
FIELDING
DP(Miller-Inge-Diaz).
|Pitchers – GRN
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|2.57
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.06
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6.00
|
Totals
|7.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|10
|0
WP:Mork.
Balk:Brown.
IBB:Jackson, D (by Barna); Kim, C (by Barna).
HBP:Diaz (by Brown).
Pitch timer violations:Inge (batter timer).
Pitches-strikes:Brown 44-26; Brooks 37-25; Barna 17-12; Beruvides 85-52; Mattox 10-6; Lewis 1-1; Mork 26-9.
Groundouts-flyouts:Brown 3-1; Brooks 5-1; Barna 1-0; Beruvides 3-4; Mattox 0-1; Lewis 0-0; Mork 1-0.
Batters faced:Brown 15; Brooks 11; Barna 7; Beruvides 23; Mattox 2; Lewis 1; Mork 6.
Inherited runners-scored:Brooks 1-0.
Umpires:HP: William Evans. 1B: Trey Neville.
Weather:88 degrees, Sunny.
Wind:5 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch:2:04 PM.
T:2:12.
Att:1,711.
Venue:Pioneer Park.
June 22, 2025