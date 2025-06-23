Pulaski falls to Greeneville, 6-5

The Pulaski River Turtles saw their record dip to 8-8 Sunday when they fell to Greeneville, 6-5

Pulaski rallied in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5, however, they couldn’t keep Greeneville from scoring in the bottom half of the season to grab the win.

Every team in the league is off today. Tuesday, Pulaski hosts Bluefield at 7 p.m. in Calfee Park.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – GRN AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS SS 4 1 2 0 0 0 .298 .783 CF 3 1 1 1 0 0 .286 .819 LF 4 0 3 1 0 0 .419 1.337 PR 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222 .619 DH 3 0 0 0 1 2 .256 .751 3B 2 1 2 2 0 0 .304 .922 3B 1 0 0 0 1 0 .240 .807 C 4 0 2 2 0 0 .316 .768 RF 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 .858 1B 2 1 0 0 0 0 .087 .337 2B 2 1 0 0 1 0 .147 .509 Totals 28 6 11 6 3 2

1-Ran for McNaughton in the 7th.;

BATTING 2B McNaughton (3, Barna). TB Akers 2; Haire; Hunter; Inge 2; McNaughton 4; Patton 2. RBI Akers 2 (9); Haire (6); McNaughton (14); Patton 2 (11). 2-out RBI McNaughton. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Jackson, D 2; Miller. SF Haire. GIDP Akers. Team RISP 6-for-12. Team LOB 9. BASERUNNING SB Diaz (1, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); Inge (7, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); McNaughton (7, 2nd base off Brooks/Koerner); Jordan (12, 3rd base off Barna/Koerner). PO Inge (2nd base by Brooks). FIELDING DP (Miller-Inge-Diaz).

Pitchers – GRN IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 5.0 5 2 2 3 8 0 2.57 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.06 1.0 2 3 3 2 1 0 6.00 Totals 7.0 7 5 5 5 10 0