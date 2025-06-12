Pulaski wins again in third tie-breaker finish

Pulaski won its third tie-breaker of the season over the Danville Otterbots on Thursday night at Calfee Park.

The two teams ended nine innings tied at six before the River Turtles won their fifth game of the season.

The River Turtles are now 5-2 on the season and tied for second place in the East Division of the Appalachian League.

The Turtles travel to Bristol on Friday night to take on the State Liners.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – DAN AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS CF 3 1 1 0 2 1 .304 .796 LF 3 0 2 0 2 0 .222 .833 DH 5 1 2 2 0 1 .375 1.318 RF 3 2 0 0 0 1 .250 1.071 SS 5 0 1 0 0 0 .148 .381 1B 4 1 0 0 1 1 .208 .546 3B 4 1 1 2 0 1 .176 .728 C 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 .250 2B 4 0 0 0 0 2 .120 .361 Totals 35 6 7 4 6 9 BATTING 2B Hamilton (1, Torrez); Dean (1, Bilderback). HR Shull (1, 1st inning off Torrez, 1 on, 1 out); Sifford (1, 7th inning off Bilderback, 1 on, 2 out). TB Dean 3; Hamilton 2; Pangborn; Shull 5; Sifford 4. RBI Shull 2 (5); Sifford 2 (4). 2-out RBI Sifford 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Carter; Shull 2; Pangborn; Altamura. GIDP Pratt. Team RISP 3-for-14. Team LOB 11. BASERUNNING SB Pangborn (1, 2nd base off Torrez/Koerner); Pratt 2 (3, home off Torrez/Koerner, 2nd base off Bilderback/Koerner); Dean 2 (2, 2nd base off Torrez/Koerner, 2nd base off Emswiler/Koerner). CS Hamilton (3, 2nd base by Torrez/Koerner). FIELDING E Pangborn (2, missed catch). DP (Altamura-Pangborn-Chandler). Pitchers – DAN IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 2.0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0.00 1.0 3 3 3 2 1 1 40.50 2.2 1 0 0 2 1 0 8.10 0.2 1 2 2 1 0 0 37.80 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 7 6 5 7 4 1 Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS LF-2B 2 2 0 0 3 0 .400 1.038 3B 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 .333 PH-LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 .848 DH 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 .835 RF 4 2 3 4 0 0 .333 .961 2B-3B 5 0 1 0 0 0 .238 .654 SS 3 1 2 0 2 0 .250 .721 1B 4 0 1 1 1 2 .211 .740 C 5 0 0 0 0 1 .133 .411 CF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 .359 Totals 33 6 7 5 7 4 a-Hit by pitch for Moore in the 6th.; BATTING 2B Wisdom 2 (2, Tucker, Stephens). HR Wisdom (1, 3rd inning off Cooksey, 2 on, 1 out). TB Holt; Taylor 2; Toole; Wisdom 8. RBI Holt (5); Wisdom 4 (6). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Ricketts 2; Williams 2; Koerner; Holt; Drexler. SF Wisdom. GIDP Toole. Team RISP 2-for-15. Team LOB 12. BASERUNNING SB Taylor (2, 2nd base off Huff/Carter). FIELDING E Moore 2 (2, fielding, throw); Holt (3, missed catch). PB Koerner (3). DP (Toole-Taylor-Holt). Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.0 4 4 2 2 2 1 3.60 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 16.20 2.0 2 2 2 1 2 1 8.31 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 7 6 4 6 9 2