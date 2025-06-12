Pulaski wins again in third tie-breaker finish
Pulaski won its third tie-breaker of the season over the Danville Otterbots on Thursday night at Calfee Park.
The two teams ended nine innings tied at six before the River Turtles won their fifth game of the season.
The River Turtles are now 5-2 on the season and tied for second place in the East Division of the Appalachian League.
The Turtles travel to Bristol on Friday night to take on the State Liners.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – DAN
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
HamiltonCF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.304
|.796
|
DeanLF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|.833
|
ShullDH
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|1.318
|
PrattRF
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1.071
|
PangbornSS
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|.381
|
Chandler1B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|.546
|
Sifford3B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.176
|.728
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.250
|
Altamura2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|.361
|
Totals
|35
|6
|7
|4
|6
|9
BATTING
2BHamilton (1, Torrez); Dean (1, Bilderback).
HRShull (1, 1st inning off Torrez, 1 on, 1 out); Sifford (1, 7th inning off Bilderback, 1 on, 2 out).
TBDean 3; Hamilton 2; Pangborn; Shull 5; Sifford 4.
RBIShull 2 (5); Sifford 2 (4).
2-out RBISifford 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outCarter; Shull 2; Pangborn; Altamura.
GIDPPratt.
Team RISP3-for-14.
Team LOB11.
BASERUNNING
SBPangborn (1, 2nd base off Torrez/Koerner); Pratt 2 (3, home off Torrez/Koerner, 2nd base off Bilderback/Koerner); Dean 2 (2, 2nd base off Torrez/Koerner, 2nd base off Emswiler/Koerner).
CSHamilton (3, 2nd base by Torrez/Koerner).
FIELDING
EPangborn (2, missed catch).
DP(Altamura-Pangborn-Chandler).
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
WilliamsLF-2B
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.400
|1.038
|
Moore3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.333
|
a-MalpassPH-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|.848
|
RickettsDH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|.835
|
WisdomRF
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|.961
|
Toole2B-3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|.654
|
TaylorSS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|.721
|
Holt1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.211
|.740
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|.411
|
DrexlerCF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|.359
|
Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|7
|4
a-Hit by pitch for Moore in the 6th.;
BATTING
2BWisdom 2 (2, Tucker, Stephens).
HRWisdom (1, 3rd inning off Cooksey, 2 on, 1 out).
TBHolt; Taylor 2; Toole; Wisdom 8.
RBIHolt (5); Wisdom 4 (6).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outRicketts 2; Williams 2; Koerner; Holt; Drexler.
SFWisdom.
GIDPToole.
Team RISP2-for-15.
Team LOB12.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor (2, 2nd base off Huff/Carter).
FIELDING
EMoore 2 (2, fielding, throw); Holt (3, missed catch).
PBKoerner (3).
DP(Toole-Taylor-Holt).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3.60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|16.20
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|8.31
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|7
|6
|4
|6
|9
|2
WP:Cooksey; Stephens; Ritz.
HBP:Sifford (by Torrez); Pratt 2 (by Bilderback, by Bilderback); Ricketts (by Sudderth); Malpass 2 (by Stephens, by Ritz); Drexler (by Ritz).
Pitches-strikes:Sudderth 31-12; Cooksey 34-16; Tucker 52-29; Stephens 19-9; Ritz 18-12; Huff 13-10; Torrez 77-42; Emswiler 20-10; Moss 37-18; Bilderback 35-18; Barna 17-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Sudderth 4-1; Cooksey 2-0; Tucker 3-3; Stephens 1-0; Ritz 2-2; Huff 1-1; Torrez 4-2; Emswiler 1-0; Moss 3-1; Bilderback 1-3; Barna 0-0.
Batters faced:Sudderth 9; Cooksey 8; Tucker 11; Stephens 5; Ritz 8; Huff 4; Torrez 18; Emswiler 4; Moss 8; Bilderback 11; Barna 3.
Inherited runners-scored:Stephens 1-0; Ritz 2-2.
Umpires:HP: Markell Hastings. 1B: Brandon Wells.
Weather:82 degrees, Overcast.
Wind:2 mph, Calm.
First pitch:6:56 PM.
T:3:31.
Att:1,781.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 12, 2025