Radford Army Ammunition Plant to hold community meeting Nov. 7

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) will hold the next Commander’s Community Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the Christiansburg Library at 125 Sheltman Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073. Additionally, the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Facebook page.

These meetings are open to the public and are an opportunity to learn about RFAAP Modernization and Environmental Projects. Our commitment to responding to your questions extends beyond the Community Meeting. You can reach out to us for questions or to conduct research on your own through several resources, including: