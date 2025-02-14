(February 26, 1923- February 1, 2025)

Raymond Harrison Riggs, 101, of Pulaski, VA, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by Parents, Emery & Nancy Riggs; Son, Daniel Wallace Riggs; Grandson, Caleb Riggs Deavours; Brothers and Sisters: Velva Palmer, Austin Riggs, Mabel Riggs, Garrett Riggs and John Riggs.

Raymond Riggs was born in Kenova, West Virginia, and moved to Pulaski when he was nine years old, where he raised his family. He came to know the Lord in 1949, and throughout his life was a devoted church member. He served his country with the United States Army during WWII in England, France, and Germany. Raymond was the owner of Riggs Industries in Dublin, Virginia. He helped found and was a board member of Joy Ranch Children’s Home in Hillsville, Virginia.

Later in life, he enjoyed wood crafting, singing in his church choir, and was an avid gardener.

Anyone who knew Raymond knew of his sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh. One of his favorite sayings was “keep your powder dry”.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 75 years, Vivian Lorene Riffey Riggs, who cared for him compassionately until the end; his two daughters, Deborah Riggs Deavours and Rebecca Riggs Ratliff (Scott); grandchildren, Elizabeth Ratliff Swanson (John), Patrick William Deavours (Danielle), and Lauren Ratliff Mottas (Nick); Three great-grandchildren, Skylar Riggslee Deavours, Ella Scott Swanson, and Stella Grace Mottas.

The family wishes to express special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Jennifer Robinson, Darrin Montgomery, and Karen Harper; to the caring Doctors, Nurses, and Staff of Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital Medical Surgical Wing and Emergency Room; a kind thanks to Medi-Home Hospice; Sharon Miller and Beth Forester.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family wishes for memorials to be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers. To sign Raymond’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.