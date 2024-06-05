Online Patriot will now require subscription

Beginning this week, online readers of The Patriot will no longer be able to access the newspaper for free.

In order to read the paper and its archives online, readers will have to purchase a subscription.

Digital subscription rates are available for one month ($5), three months ($15), six months ($30) and a year ($59).

Readers may subscribe by clicking on the “Online Version” tab on our website’s home page.

The online version of the paper will be available earlier than the print edition, and should be available each week by Thursday evening.

In the near future the digital version of the paper will be expanded to include more news and sports, additional comics, puzzles, recipes and more.

We will, however, continue to distribute the print edition free to readers in Pulaski County, Radford and eastern Wythe County as we have for 15 years.