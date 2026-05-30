Reward offered for information in Carroll County shooting

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident. The United States Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Puckett. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Puckett is asked to contact Division Four Dispatch at (540) 444-7788.

CAROLL COUNTY RELEASE VIA FACEBOOK:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

At approximately 9:26 p.m., the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a family member to conduct a welfare check at 13658 Fancy Gap Highway.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival, two deputies made contact with a male subject identified as Michael Puckett. During the encounter, Puckett opened fire on the responding deputies. Deputies returned fire.

Both deputies were struck by gunfire. One deputy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is currently receiving medical evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

Michael Puckett fled the scene and remains at large. A coordinated law enforcement search is currently underway.

Puckett should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp